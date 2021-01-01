ClosetMaid Shelf Storage Cabinets & MaxLoad Heavy-Duty Shelving Set, (4) Cabinet, Workbench & MaxLoad, Black

ALL-IN-ONE GARAGE ORGANIZATION SYSTEM: ProGarage by ClosetMaid (3) Cabinet, Workbench and Shelf Set includes (2) Tall Storage Cabinets, (1) 2-Door and Drawer Base Cabinet, (1) 2-Door Base Cabinet, (1) Workbench Top and (1) MaxLoad 2-Shelf Kit; All assembly and installation hardware included CUSTOMIZABLE GARAGE STORAGE: Customize the configuration for your storage space to fit your needs, set measures 113.6 in. W x 74.9 in. H when installed as pictured; Workbench top must be installed above the (2) Base Cabinets CABINETS: 24-Gauge steel cabinets feature full back panels, adjustable shelves and full-length aluminum handles; Scratch and moisture-resistant cabinets; Tall cabinet features adjustable feet; Base cabinets feature (4) wheel casters, with two that lock for stability; Secure items when not in use with durable lock and key WORKBENCH TOP: Workbench top features durable stain and scratch-resistant rubberwood finish; Designed to be installed above (2) ProGarage Base Cabinets MAXLOAD SHELVING: ShelfTrack MaxLoad Heavy-Duty 2-Shelf Kit features adjustable shelf height system; Shelves measure approximately 36 in. W x 16 in. D