Sheley Fiberglass Pot Planter

An ideal addition to any abode, vases add an opportunity to show off your favorite plants in carefully curated style. Durable and maintenance-free, this industrial strength handmade pot planter is crafted from fiberglass that’s resistant to rust, frost, and other outdoor weather. Simple and stylish with a streamlined, tapered silhouette and neutral solid finish, its lightweight design can be used both indoors and out. Bonus: drainage holes can be drilled without damaging the pot. Color: White, Size: 14" H x 7" W x 7" D