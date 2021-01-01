Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct architectural details that will not rust or dent. Crafted to be versatile and appealing to many design enthusiasts, Masonite’s exterior door with Sheldon glass creates an unforgettable and lasting impression. This unique glass can enrich and authenticate an old world style home while equally bringing the right amount of presence to a traditional home. Masonite Sheldon 64-in x 80-in Fiberglass Full Lite Right-Hand Inswing Peppercorn Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Sidelights with Brickmould