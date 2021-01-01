Home Basics Shelby 5 Hook Over The Door Rack for Bathroom, Bedroom or Closet Hanging Coat, Robes, Hats, Bags & Towel, Sturdy Heavy-Duty Clothes Organizer Storage, White

ATTACHES TO AN INTERIOR DOOR TO MAXIMIZE SPACE: The hanging rack mounts to an interior door, perfect if you're closet is already filled up to its capacity GENTLE BUT STURDY HOLD: The soft sculpted hooks with rounded knobs on these dual hooks are designed to gently grasp your clothing without snagging GREAT FOR ANY ROOM IN THE HOUSE: No more having company toss their coats and belongings on top of the sofa when the closet is filled to the brim. Easily place it the foyer, so guests have a designated zone to hang their hats and scarves, or coats and totes as they enter your home. Or store it in the bathroom so you can have a fresh, clean towel and an entire wardrobe waiting for you as soon as you step out of the shower. For instant over the door and hanging storage, this versatile rack can be u DESIGNED TO LOVE AND LAST: Made of rust-proof steel, it's built to last 5 DUAL HOOK STYLE HANGING RACK: 5 hooks span vertically across. It’s conveniently sized to be placed over an interior door, providing quick access to items such as your pet’s leashes, selection of scarves, bulky robes, and everyday clothes.