Give your home bar or office a royal touch with this Sheilds Personalized 24 oz. Whiskey Decanter. Custom made to feature the initial and name of your choice, it is a refined accessory to any scotch, bourbon, or rye. Engraved on their ever popular styled decanter, it makes an immaculate gift for anniversaries, birthdays, retirement, or any special occasion. It is a timeless keepsake that will be admired for years and years to come.