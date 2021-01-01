16"x16" Sheila Wenzel Ganny Square Throw Pillow Brown/Blue - Deny Designs

Rest easy. The Deny Designs square throw pillow is crafted from 100percent woven polyester with a fluffy, nap-ready fill and a hidden zipper enclosure. They feature designs from our curated selection on the front and back to match whatever your decor style may be. Use various sizes to add depth to a couch or bed or buy a few sets so you can change them out with the seasons. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Pattern: Shapes.