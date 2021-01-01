From wyndham collection

Sheffield 60 Inch Single Bathroom Vanity in White, Carrara Cultured Marble Countertop, Undermount Square Sink, No Mirror

$1,607.77
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Constructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions solid wood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime. 12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting and finishing process Highly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finish. Beautiful transitional styling that compliments any bathroom. Practical Floor-Standing Design. Minimal assembly required. Deep Doweled Drawers Fully-extending under-mount soft-close drawer slides. Concealed soft-close door hinges. Light-Vein Carrara Cultured Marble counter includes 3" backsplash and reversible sidesplash Countertop with porcelain undermount square sink(s) is drilled for single-hole faucet mounts. Faucet(s) not included Metal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finish. Two functional doors. Seven functional drawers. Plenty of storage space and counter space. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 301.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com