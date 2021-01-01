From wyndham collection
Sheffield 60 Inch Single Bathroom Vanity in White, Carrara Cultured Marble Countertop, Undermount Square Sink, No Mirror
Constructed of environmentally friendly, zero emissions solid wood, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime. 12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting and finishing process Highly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finish. Beautiful transitional styling that compliments any bathroom. Practical Floor-Standing Design. Minimal assembly required. Deep Doweled Drawers Fully-extending under-mount soft-close drawer slides. Concealed soft-close door hinges. Light-Vein Carrara Cultured Marble counter includes 3" backsplash and reversible sidesplash Countertop with porcelain undermount square sink(s) is drilled for single-hole faucet mounts. Faucet(s) not included Metal exterior hardware with brushed chrome finish. Two functional doors. Seven functional drawers. Plenty of storage space and counter space. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 301.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection