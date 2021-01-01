From rt designers collection
RT Designers Collection Sheet Sets Turquoise/Taupe/Teal - Turquoise & Teal Geometric Santorini Gramercy Sheet Set
Turquoise & Teal Geometric Santorini Gramercy Sheet Set. Boasting a geometric design and lightweight fabric that grows softer with each wash, this timeless sheet set adds a bright finish to your bedroom decor. Includes one turquoise and teal geometric flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcasesFits mattresses up to 16'' deepSoftens with washing100% microfiber polyesterMachine washImported