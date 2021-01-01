From nautica
Nautica Sheet Sets Orange - Aqua & Orange Tropical Fish Cotton-Rich Sheet Set
Aqua & Orange Tropical Fish Cotton-Rich Sheet Set. Prepare your youngster for sweet dreams with this soft and breathable cotton-rich sheet set featuring a whimsical pattern inspired by the sea. Include aqua and orange tropical fish flat sheet, aqua and orange tropical fish fitted sheet and two aqua and orange tropical fish pillowcases (four pieces total) (twin sizes include one pillowcase)60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported