From lavish touch

Lavish Touch Sheet Sets Milange - Blue Melange Stripe Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Blue Melange Stripe Cotton Flannel Sheet Set. Set yourself up for a good night's rest by making your bed with this sheet set crafted out of soft, breathable cotton flannel. A classic stripe print adds a timeless touch to your bedroom. Includes one blue stripe flat sheet, one blue stripe fitted sheet and two blue stripe pillowcases (four pieces total)Fits mattresses up to 16'' deepDouble-brushed flannel100% cottonMachine washImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com