Lavish Touch Sheet Sets Milange - Blue Melange Stripe Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
Blue Melange Stripe Cotton Flannel Sheet Set. Set yourself up for a good night's rest by making your bed with this sheet set crafted out of soft, breathable cotton flannel. A classic stripe print adds a timeless touch to your bedroom. Includes one blue stripe flat sheet, one blue stripe fitted sheet and two blue stripe pillowcases (four pieces total)Fits mattresses up to 16'' deepDouble-brushed flannel100% cottonMachine washImported