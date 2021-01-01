From martha stewart
Martha Stewart Sheet Sets Plaid - Khaki Herringbone Flannel Cotton Sheet Set
Khaki Herringbone Flannel Cotton Sheet Set. Upgrade your bed's coziness factor with these sheets that feature a velvety flannel design. Their herringbone motif complements your bedroom aesthetic in classic style, and their pilling-resistant design gets softer with each wash. Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases (twin size includes one pillowcase)Fits mattresses up to 16'' deep100% cotton180-thread countMachine wash; tumble dryMade in Portugal