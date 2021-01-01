Member's Mark Sheet 450 Thread Count - King - Crosican Blue

Transform your space with the ultra-soft Member's Mark 450 thread-count sheets. Featuring patented HygroCotton™, this temperature regulating technology ensures you'll stay warm when it's cool, and cool when it's warm so you can sleep comfortably. Super soft, wrinkle-resistant cotton is treated with Intellifresh™ advanced odor control and freshness technology to inhibit odor-causing bacteria. These sheets also feature patented Flexi-Fit® stretch technology that ensures the fitted sheet stays in place on your mattress, even mattresses up to 16"-18" deep. Unlike conventional sheets, these are fast-drying which helps you save money, time, and energy while still remaining strong with low-shrinkage. Super soft 100% HygroCotton™ enhances these sheets with a gorgeous hand-feel while a 450 thread-count keeps the sheets comfortable and durable over time and wash. Available in multiple colors. This sheet set is available in a Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes and includes: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and pillowcase(s).