Home Wet Bar Sheesham Wood Oakmont Exotic Personalized Cutting Board

Dreaming of creating the perfect spread of meats, cheeses, and other delicious finger foods? With this personalized charcuterie board, all your dreams will come true! It's personalized with an initial and a name. Crafted from exotic hardwood, this board is durable and naturally beautiful, sure to impress every guest you have as they sample the spread of scrumptious food you've assembled. This personalized charcuterie board is a phenomenal Christmas or Father's Day gift for your wife, sister, or dad.