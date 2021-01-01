This Metallic Ribbon Has Sparkling Ridged Stripes Alternating With Semi Sheer Stripes: All Woven Into It To Create Really Enticing Ribbon. The Metallic Strands Create A Sparkling Effect Without The Mess Of Glitter. The Ribbon Comes Complete With Wired Edges Which Allow Bows To Hold Their Shape. Available In Two Different Sizes, This Gold And Silver Ribbon Is Perfect For Holiday Gifts. Made Of 80% Metallic And 20% Nylon. - Sheer Silver Metallic Stripe Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 25yd - Sheer Metallic - Greeting Cards by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.