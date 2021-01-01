Nudestix Sheer Eye Color

A no-makeup eyeshade that is an easy to apply pencil that multi-tasks as an eyeliner, eye shadow, and highlighting pencil. Delivering that ideal balance of a luminous wash of nude eye color with all-day-wear, barely-there look, this ultra soft eye color provides an easy to blend, powder finish for a fresh, #flawlessfinish. On one side, the pencil glides on radiant eye color with a neutral, barely-there payoff. On the other, the smudge-tip applicator allows for easy blending or smoking out.