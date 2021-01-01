From harbor shades
Sheer Dark Gray Roller Shade
This Sheer Dark Gray Roller Shade minimizes the effects of the sun while maintaining outward visibility and is a great option for any room. The chain clutch mechanism allows the shade to be positioned at any level and does not require configuration or adjustment. The shade is made in the USA of high-quality materials and comes with all mounting hardware, installation instructions and a child-safety chain hold down device. Width: 20", Length: 36"