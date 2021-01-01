Trademark Fine Art 'Sheep in a Field' Canvas Art by Peter Snyder

Artist: Peter SnyderSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a carriage in front of a large blue barn. Prominent Colors: Tan, Green, Light Blue, White, Grey Although now retired from active practice , Peter Etril Snyder enjoyed over 40 years as a professional artist. Best known of the subject matter of his work was the Mennonite country people who lived near his gallery in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Coming from that religious background, Snyder left the group and pursued studies at the Ontario College of Art, Toronto. Much international travel has helped inform his painting style and spread his subject matter greatly. Commission work for individuals, corporations and governments is included in his portfolio. One of his paintings hangs in Buckingham Palace, London England. In 2000 Snyder was awarded the designation LLD by Wilfrid University. Waterloo Ontario Canada. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.