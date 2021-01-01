Perlier Shea Butter & Cotton Blossom Body Balm - 6.7 fl. oz. What It Is A super hydrating body balm with as much as 25% organic shea butter, cotton blossom extract and other key ingredients. What You Get 6.7 fl. oz. Shea Butter & Cotton Blossom Body Balm Fragrance Notes Top: Orange, lime and shea butter Mid: Jasmine, fiori di lino and magnolia Base: Tonka bean, patchouli and licorice What It Does Deep moisturizing with 25% organic shea butter to help soften even the driest skin Perfect moisture and hydration for the entire body, especially hands, arms, legs, elbows and feet Enriched with the lovely, revitalizing essence of pear extract, helping to ensure extra comfort and softness Leaves the skin super hydrated, velvety and silky Delivers a fresh and clean linen scent Clinical Study A clinical study (using mechanical measurements) of 30 volunteers who used Perlier Shea Butter & Cotton Blossom Body Balm found that: - Normal skin was 61% more hydrated after 1 hour - Extremely dry skin was 95% more hydrated after 1 hour - Skin was 15% more elastic after 28 days of use - There was a 17% improvement in the look of skin tonometry (firmness) after 28 days of use Made in Italy