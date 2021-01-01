From philips
Philips SHE3595PNK Bass Sound Earbuds with In-Line Mic, Pink
The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls..5 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear.Integrated microphone & call button.Rubberized cable relief enhances durability.Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit.A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use.Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass.Clear sound for your mobile phone