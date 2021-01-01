DreamLine SHDR-61547620 Enigma-XO 76" High x 54" Wide Sliding Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower Doors Sliding

DreamLine SHDR-61547620 Enigma-XO 76" High x 54" Wide Sliding Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass Dreamline SHDR-61547620 Features:Model Size: 50" - 54" W x 76" HWalk-In Opening: 19" - 23"Configuration consists of a stationary panel and sliding doorPremium 3/8" (10 mm) thick certified clear tempered glassDreamLine exclusive ClearMax water and stain resistant glass coatingATTENTION! Model offers NO adjustment for out-of-plumb (uneven) wallsFully frameless glass design to give an open and airy feel to your shower spaceReversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutInline panel is attached to the wall by solid brass bracketsSupport arm required for stabilitySolid brass wall-to-glass self-closing hingesIMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, back walls, etc.)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installation Professional installation recommended, 2 person team necessary for proper installationLimited lifetime DreamLine warranty (Oil Rubbed Bronze and Satin Black finishes limited to 1 (one) year warranty)The DreamLine Enigma-XO shower door, tub door or enclosure is the combination of elegance and style brought together within a modern and fully frameless design. The striking stainless steel hardware delivers a perfect mix of exceptional quality and cool urban style. Add an element of indulgence to your bathroom with the Enigma-XO. Whether your bathroom project is large or small, DreamLine can provide the ultimate solution for your renovation! Sliding Oil Rubbed Bronze