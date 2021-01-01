DreamLine SHDR-4327300 Elegance-LS 55 - 57" W x 72" H Frameless Pivot Shower Door Chrome Showers Shower Doors Pivot

DreamLine SHDR-4327300 Elegance-LS 55 - 57" W x 72" H Frameless Pivot Shower Door Dreamline SHDR-4327300 Features:Model Size: 55 - 57" W x 72" HWalk in Opening: 19 1/2"Configuration consists of a Shower Door and an Inline PanelDreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coatingPremium 3/8" (1 mm) thick clear tempered glassSolid brass self-closing pivot hardwareWall profiles allow up to 1" adjustment per side for width or out-of-plumb (uneven walls)Reversible for a right or left door opening to fit your specific layoutL-Bar support bracket provides stability and an unobstructed, clean lookOptional SlimLine matching shower base available for some model sizes (sold separately)IMPORTANT! Measure the width of your shower space AFTER walls are finished (tile, back walls, etc.)Professional installation recommendedLimited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty (Oil Rubbed Bronze and Satin Black finishes limited to 1 (one) year warranty)About Collection:The DreamLine Elegance-LS pivot shower door or enclosure has a modern frameless design to enhance any decor with an open, inviting look. The Elegance-LS easily becomes the focal point of your bathroom with a custom glass look at an unmatched value. DreamLine exclusive ClearMax water repellant and stain resistant glass coating adds superior protection from stains and is nearly maintenance-free. Whether your bathroom project is large or small, DreamLine provides the ultimate solution for your renovation! Pivot Chrome