DreamLine SHDR-3448580-RT Aqua Ultra 58" High x " Wide x 30" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Showers Shower

DreamLine SHDR-3448580-RT Aqua Ultra 58" High x " Wide x 30" Deep Hinged Frameless Shower Enclosure with Clear Glass The DreamLine Aqua Ultra is frameless shower or tub screen with European appeal and modern architectural design. With a stunning curved silhouette that creates an open, inviting feel, the Aqua Ultra will transform your bathroom with elegant style to match its functionality. Configuration: stationary panel with swing door and return panel.DreamLine SHDR-3448580-RT Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)30" D x 57 to 60" W x 58" HFrameless glass designModel consists of one hinged door, one stationary side glass panel and one return panelAnodized aluminum U shaped wall profile allows 1/4" out-of-plumb (vertical) adjustmentReversible for a right or left door opening installation (door has a convenient towel bar)Quality 5/16" (8mm) thick clear tempered glassHardware available in Chrome or Brushed Nickel finishDoor width: 48"Door walk-in: 24"Stationary panel(s): 23-7/8"Return panel: 30"Professional installation recommendedLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyTub is not includedNote: To minimize possible water escaping outside the bathing area, position the shower head opposite of the door opening aimed at the tiled walls, fixed glass panel or straight down towards the shower floor Corner Brushed Nickel