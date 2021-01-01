DreamLine SHDR-20567210S Unidoor 72" High x 57" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass - Includes 2 Shelves Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers

DreamLine SHDR-20567210S Unidoor 72" High x 57" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with Clear Glass - Includes 2 Shelves DreamLine SHDR-20567210S Features:IMPORTANT! All measurements should be taken only AFTER walls are finished (tile, acrylic back walls, etc.)DreamLine exclusive ClearMax™ water repellant and stain resistant protective coating56 - 57" W x 72" HWidth Installation Adjustability: 56 - 57"Door Walk-In: 25"Stationary Panel: 30"Anodized aluminum wall profile allows a 1" width (horizontal) or out-of-plumb (vertical) adjustment within the model sizeFrameless glass designModel consists of single hinged door and one stationary inline panelReversible for a right or left door opening installation3/8" (10mm) thick clear tempered glassStationary glass panel with two glass shelvesSolid brass self-closing hinges (with a 5 degree offset)Wall studs or other reinforcement behind finished walls required for hinge installationProfessional installation recommendedShower base is not includedLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyWarranty for any hardware in oil rubbed bronze finish is limited to 1 (one) yearAbout Collection:The UNIDOOR shower door from DreamLine® is perfectly designed to accommodate today's trends. It has a classic frameless design with three hardware finish options helping enhance any bathroom style. The UNIDOOR combines premium 3/8" thick tempered glass with a sleek frameless design for the look of custom glass at an unparalleled value. The UNIDOOR shower door collection is extremely versatile with an incredible range of sizes to accommodate finished/tiled shower openings from 23" to 61" wide and an option of clear or frosted (band) privacy glass. With clean lines, modern accents and an upscale look, the UNIDOOR shower door offers a touch of timeless style to any bathroom space. DreamLine® has the ultimate solution for your shower project.About DreamLine™:DreamLine™ is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of high quality shower doors, tub doors, shower enclosures and acrylics shower bases. DreamLine is passionate about smart and visionary design delivering affordable luxury bathroom solutions to the bath and shower marketplace. DreamLine has achieved worldwide accolades for off-the-shelf and custom shower door solutions with sleek modern style and impressive value. DreamLine structures their company`s philosophy to ensure customer satisfaction, exceptional quality and overall excellence in their products and team members. DreamLine has "The Ultimate Shower Door" for any bathroom project. Hinged Oil Rubbed Bronze