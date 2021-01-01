From sunny wood
Sunny Wood SHB36FS-A Shaker Hill 36" Wide x 34-1/2" High Double Door Base Cabinet Designer White Kitchen Cabinets Base Cabinets 36 Inch
Sunny Wood SHB36FS-A Shaker Hill 36" Wide x 34-1/2" High Double Door Base Cabinet Features: Constructed of durable plywood with maple wood veneer on the cabinet sides and drawer boxesNo center stile in cabinet face frame. Batten is attached to the left door.Real wood veneer interior provides a clean and natural lookCabinet is crafted and shipped fully assembledIncludes soft close hingesFeatures multi-step, hand detailed stained finishCovered under Sunny Wood's 1 year warrantySpecifications: Width: 36"Height: 34-1/2"Depth: 24"Number Of Doors: 2Number Of Shelves: 0Material: WoodProduct Variations: SHB30FS-A: Shaker Hill 30" Wide x 34-1/2" High Base CabinetSHB33FS-A: Shaker Hill 33" Wide x 34-1/2" High Base CabinetSHB36FS-A (This Model): Shaker Hill 36" Wide x 34-1/2" High Base Cabinet 36 Inch Designer White