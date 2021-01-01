From winsome wood

Winsome Wood Shaye Walnut Dining Table, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Style and integrity of construction define the Shaye Dining Table. The solid, tapered legs have a distinctive notch where they meet the frame that give it a unique, contemporary look. The tabletop has a softly curved profile that adds refinement to the design. Made of remarkably sturdy Solid Wood in a warm Walnut finish, this handsome piece will mesh beautifully with any decor. Dimensions:Width: 47.2"Depth: 29.5"Height: 29"Assembly requiredShips in 1 box.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com