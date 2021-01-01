Lion Brand Shawl in a Ball Medium Acrylic Cotton Blend Soothing Blue Yarn, 481 yd (3 Pack)

Meet Shawl in a Ball Yarn! From romantic to classic, frilly to functional, handmade shawls are all the rage in the yarn world. Shawl in a Ball is the perfect yarn created specifically for beginner shawl makers and experts alike. Beginners can create show-stopping accessories using the simplest knit or crochet stitches. The self-striping brushed acrylic, run with a 100% cotton slub, has the look and feel of silk mohair. There is a color-way for every personality: you will want to collect all eight! And the best thing is one ball makes your entire project. Fiber Detail: Stripes: 58% Cotton, 39% Acrylic, 3% Other /Metallic: 61% Cotton, 34% Acrylic, 5% Other.