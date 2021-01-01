Shaw Daybed - Blue

Designed by us and available only at One Kings Lane: Perched on an exposed hardwood plinth, this classic daybed enjoys neatly tailored upholstery treated with Crypton. Because it's upholstered in eco-friendly, high-performance Crypton, it repels stains and spills. This makes it ideal for households with children, pets, or oops-prone adults.Generous down-and-feather padding and kiln-dried hardwood framework provide the piece with outstanding comfort and support, while two matching bolster cushions complete the design. Handcrafted in the USA.