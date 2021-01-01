Shaun Geometric Moroccan Tribal Black/White Area Rug

Make a sophisticated statement with this rug. Patterned with an elegant lattice design, this rug is a durable machine-woven polyester microfiber rug that offers wide-ranging support. Complete with a jute fabric bottom, this rug enhances traditional decor while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a stylish trellis design with a low pile weave, this rug is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room or family room. This rug is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this care-free decor update for high traffic areas of your home.