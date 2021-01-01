Sharron 85" Linen Rolled Arm Sofa

This tufted sofa leans into a glam retro look with its wingback design, button tufting, and brass nailhead trim. It's made with a solid and engineered wood frame, and it's built on bun feet with a brown espresso finish. This 85" wide sofa has a curved back and rolled arms that are upholstered in neutral fabric. We also love that the square toss pillows work well with vibrant and neutral color palettes. Plus, this sofa is filled with foam, so you have the right amount of support while you kick back with a good book or watch TV. Fabric: Light Gray