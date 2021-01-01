Furniture of America Sharon Multi-Storage Lift-top Coffee Table, White

Furniture of America Sharon Multi-Storage Lift-top Coffee Table, WhiteIncludes: One (1) Coffee tableStyle: ContemporaryFinish: WhiteMaterials: Solid Wood, Wood VeneerConvenient lift-topStrong angular inspired base legsspacious hidden compartmentAssembly requiredShip in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 47"W x 23"D x 16.5"HWeight capacity : 50 lbsProduct weight: 72 lbs Click here to view the assembly guide About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.