Sharman Wood Utility Stool

Right at home in classic, cottage, and country arrangements alike, this set of two 18" accent stools brings airy and approachable style as it offers a spot to sit. Crafted from solid rubberwood, each low-profile piece has the capacity to support up to 200 lbs. An understated solid finish outfits this set, ensuring it can complement most color palettes, while subtle distressed details round out the look with weathered character. Assembly is required. Color: Warm Cherry