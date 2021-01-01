Gifts24Seven - Fishing Sea Animal Shark Shark Lovers Nautical Fisherman Fish Hooks Navy Blue Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Commonly called sharks, the Selacimorphs are cartilaginous fish characterized by being great predators of the seas, oceans and incredibly they can swim in rivers like the Amazon. If you are a fishing lover and you are excited to catch great marine species. On a dark blue background, white sharks stand out ready to bite a fisherman's hook. This is a great gift idea for sailors, captains, lovers of the navy, the sea and the incredible species that live in it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only