Shard Small LED Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Mahogany - (302515-1006)

The Shard Small LED Outdoor Wall Light brings new depth to outdoor spaces with an expressive silhouette that instantly elevates the space. The open bottom of a rectangular hood reveals an eye-catching, hand-poured clear glass block that contains grey-colored shards for additional visual intrigue. An integrated, energy-efficient LED spreads warm light downward throughout the glass and the back paneling, creating an impressive and alluring piece that enhances the ambiance of any space. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Brown. Finish: Coastal Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting