Shaquille 6 - Piece Dining Set

Weight & DimensionsOverall Product DimensionDining table: 60 x 36 x 29.9 inchesDining Chair: 19.2 x 17.1 x 37.7 inchesBench: 37.7 x 14.9 x 16.9 inchesDetail Product DimensionPlease refer to the Size imageNumber of Package2Package DimensionPlease refer to the SpecificationOverall WeightDining Table: 73lbsDining Chair: 12lbsBench: 12lbsPackage WeightPlease refer to the SpecificationWeight CapacityDining Table: 330lbsDining Chair: 265lbsBench: 265lbs Specifications:Product Name6 Piece Dining Table SetMaterialmelaleuca wood, MDF veneer melaleuca, rubber wood, polyester fabricFeatures:EYE-CATCHING DESIGN The rustic-styled dining table and chair set balances irresistible charm and a home-grown cottage aesthetic that serves up casual comfort with a vintage twist, affording you the best of both worlds.HIGH QUALITY WOOD CONSTRUCTION Built from a solid melaleuca wood frame and MDF veneer melaleuca surface in a supportive triangular structure, adding a sophisticated touch with natural wood grain while being sturdily designed for reliable everyday use.FUNCTIONALITY The spacious rectangular dining table, 4 wood chairs and one long bench provide all the essentials to create the perfect dining experience for either friends or family, with the freedom and flexibility to arrange your space the way you want it.COMFORTABLE SEATING The X style chair back promotes great air circulation while both chair and bench seat are padded with 15.7-inch thick cushions, keeping you cool and comfortable all year long. Keep your dining set fresh and clean by simply wiping down with a wet cotton cloth.Dimensions: Dining table: 60 x 36 x 29.9 inches (L x W x H). Dining Chair: 19.2 x 17.1 x 37.7 inches (L x W x H). Bench: 37.7 x 14.9 x 16.9 inches (L x W x H). Please feel free to contact our customer service with any questions.Number of Items Included: 6Number of Benches Included: 1Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: GrayTable Base Color: GraySeating Color: GrayBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 265Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Ladder BackSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Produ