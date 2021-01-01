Shappy Metal Drapery Curtain Rings Hanging Rings for Curtains and Rods, Drape Sliding Eyelet Rings 30 mm Internal Diameter (Silver, 20 Pack)

Curtain ring: outside diameter is approx. 37 mm/ 1.45 inch, dimension inside diameter is 30 mm/ 1.18 inch fit for less than 27 mm/ 1.1 inch curtain rods, please make sure the size when you buy it Quantity: totally 20 pack silver metal curtain rings in the package, enough for daily life and replacement Installation: curtain ring go through the curtain rod one by one, and curtain hooks into the small ring, then you can try to sliding the curtain easily Good design: curtain ring are nice polished and surface without burrs, and silver heavy duty metal curtain rings for your curtains, please be assured the application Wide application: the curtain rings are widely applied for most kinds of curtains, such as shower curtain, window curtain, french window curtain and so on; Please make sure the size before you buy it