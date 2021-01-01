From shannon fabrics
Shannon Premier Prints Minky Bearfoot Cuddle Steel, Fabric by the Yard
Designed by Premier Prints for Shannon Fabrics this ultra soft minky is printed and features gorgeous floral blooms and has a 3mm pile. Fabric is perfect for apparel accents blankets throws pillows baby accessories stuffed animals and more! Colors include white and grey. 100% Polyester 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold; Tumble Dry Low