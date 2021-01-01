Shannon Minky Luxe Cuddle Calf Sugarplum, Fabric by the Yard

Mooooove on over this just might be our favorite Luxe Cuddle yet! Named Luxe Cuddle Calf this fabric features a beautiful two-toned shading technique inspired by the unmistakable markings on a cow. Its embossing is similar to our popular Luxe Cuddle Hide fabric and has a 10 mm pile thatÂ’s just as luxurious as it is beautiful. DonÂ’t get confused this is not a faux fur and we think itÂ’d be great for anything from throw blankets to wearable infinity scarves! Fabric Type: 100% Polyester Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low