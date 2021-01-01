Shanklin Super Brother Framed Art

Let's be honest: it isn't easy being a brother: big or little, their work is never done. So let your little one know that their hard work is paying off with some positive reinforcement. This print featuring the phrase "every brother is a superhero" is a great way to give a much-needed supportive boost all brothers. With its bold lettering, printed superhero silhouette, and sporty colors, this piece is perfect for playrooms and bedrooms in need of some reaffirming decor. It's perfect on its own, or on a gallery wall.