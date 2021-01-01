Ameriwood Home Shanewood 44.7 in. Rectangular Navy with Gold Legs Computer Desk with Riser, Blue

Mix industrial and modern styles together to get the Ameriwood Home Shanewood Retro Desk with Riser. This Desk is perfect for smaller spaces with its small footprint and offers 2 levels of desk space with the added riser. The dark blue finish coordinates with almost any décor while the laminated particleboard desktop and gold powder-coated metal legs give this Desk a sturdy build along with a fun design. Use the Shanewood Desk in a home office or create an office space that works for you anywhere in your home. The desktop is large enough to hold your laptop, notebooks, and office essentials while the riser can be used to keep items close by but out of your way. The metal hairpin legs are a fun throwback to popular mid-century design. The Shanewood Retro Desk with Riser ships flat to your door and requires minimal assembly upon delivery. 2-adults are recommended for proper assembly. Desk can hold up to 70 lbs. while the riser can hold 20 lbs. Once assembled, Desk measures to be 36 in. H X 44.7 in. W X 23.8 in. D. Color: Navy.