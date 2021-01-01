From tms
TMS Shane Dining Chair, Set of 2, Brown
The Shane Contemporary Dining Chair (Set of 2) by TMS is the perfect addition to your dining room or kitchen table. The bentwood constructed chair is skillfully curved to contour your body, providing extra comfort. Upholstered in a rich brown faux leather, this chair is accented with Black powder-coated metal legs completing a versatile appeal that fits well with many styles of tables and room interiors. Ideal seating for family meals and special occasions.