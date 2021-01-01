From cosmos gifts
Cosmos Gifts Shamrock Pig Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
Advertisement
Features:Unique sculpted on the ceramic pig in detailsShamrock decal was applied by the skiller workerHand wash onlySalt and pepperPig salt and pepper with a shamrockProduct Type: Salt and Pepper Shaker SetSalt Cellar Features: Total Number of Pieces: 2Primary Material: EarthenwareGrinding Mechanism Material: Adjustable Coarseness: Product Care: Hand Wash OnlyRefill Type: Removable StopperColor: Green/WhiteOperation Type: Battery Type: Batteries Included: NoHoliday / Occasion: St. Patrick's DayBPA Free: Lead-Free: YesArsenic-Free: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseTrend: NoveltySpefications:ADA Compliant: Dimensions:3.5" H x 2.38" W x 3.625" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.5Overall Depth (in) - Front to Back: 2.375Product Weight: 0.39Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No