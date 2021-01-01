From atteestude
Atteestude Green Shamrock, Celtic Knots With Pink Background Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If you are a real Irish enthusiast, this shamrock and Celtic knot design is for you! Don't be caught out not having yer Irish gear this St Paddy's Day or ye might get pinched! A perfect gift for St Patrick's Day or to show off your Irish pride. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only