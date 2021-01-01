Shale 2 Drawer/2 Door Dresser by Blu Dot - Color: Black (SH1-2DW2DR-SK)

The Shale 2 Drawer/2 Door Dresser exudes clean modern design on many levels, down to the details. A solid wood ash top, legs and door/drawer fronts are complemented by full grain leather pulls, adding storage panache and practicality to the bedroom, living room, or dining room. Door units feature adjustable shelves and wire management holes. This dresser features plywood side, bottom and back panels. Adjustable nylon glides allow this fashionable and functional piece to stand on a variety of floor surfaces. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.