From shakespearean quotes apparel
Shakespearean Quotes Apparel Shakespearean Quote Henry VI Part 1 Duke of Gloucester Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Distressed text of quote from the play "Henry VI, Part 1" and sytlized illustration of the author, William Shakespeare Classic gift for the Shakespeare teachers, students, actors, and other bardolaters in your life 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only