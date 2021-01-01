J COLLECTION Shaker Assembled 15 in. x 84.5 in. x 24 in. Pantry Cabinet with Five Inner Drawers in Gray

With a vast selection of fully-assembled cabinet types and sizes available, J Collection helps you create your dream kitchen layout with ease. The frameless design of J Collection cabinets offers a streamlined look with easier access to stored items. Each cabinet provides durability and longevity, with construction specifications that far exceed the industry standard. All cabinets feature durable, chip-resistant finishes in classic colors that are always in style. Storage is made easy with larger and deeper drawers, adjustable shelves, and drawers that glide with ease. Unique to J Collection, base cabinets include pre-attached adjustable legs, making installation and leveling a simple process. Color: Gray.