American Building Supply Shaker 56-in x 96-in Primed White 1-Panel Square Solid Core Primed Pine MDF Universal Inswing Double Prehung Interior Door

$655.32
In stock
Description

Shaker interior stile and rail pine doors are beautifully crafted and made of solid pine. Available in many styles and finishes, these decorative interior doors will enhance any design scheme and are fashioned for timeless style and long-lasting durability. American Building Supply Shaker 56-in x 96-in Primed White 1-Panel Square Solid Core Primed Pine MDF Universal Inswing Double Prehung Interior Door

