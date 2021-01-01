St Croix Trading Company Grey Shag 5 ft. x 5 ft. Round Area Rug

Whether you call them shiny, shimmery, plush, lush, or sumptuous, the Shimmer Shag Collection is definitely soooooft! The ideal choice for kids to roll around on, to make a statement in a dorm room, to accent a new babys room, or step out onto from the tub, the Shimmer Shag Collection of rugs are handmade using natural cotton and polyester fibers. By using this unique combination of fibers, we've created a rug that literary sparkles! This grey blue with silver highlights super plush rug has varying pile depth up to 3 inches deep.