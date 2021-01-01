Shaffer 24" Table Lamp

Features:Material: PorcelainColor: Multi3 Way socketMax wattage: 100Product Type: StandardBase Color: Black/Green/RedBase Finish: Multi-coloredBase Material: PorcelainBase Material Details: Number of Lights: Dimmable: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: Number of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 100Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WaySwing Arm: NoArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: NoTheme: FloralCord Included: YesCord Color: BrownStyle: TraditionalShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: BellSet Type: SingleSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: NoGreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 13Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Base Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 16Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Cord: YesCord Length: Assembly:Warranty: