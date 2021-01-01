From allied brass
Allied Brass Shadwell Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge in Satin Brass
Advertisement
State of the Art simplicity defines this elegantly designed mirror from Allied Brass. Its eclectic yet delicate flare balances any style furnishing from contemporary to traditional. It is the perfect complement for your hallway, living room, bedroom or bathroom. Mirror mounts easily and tilts to accommodate adjusting viewing angles for people of any height. Color: Satin Brass.