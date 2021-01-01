From allied brass

Allied Brass Shadwell Collection Frameless Landscape Rectangular Tilt Mirror with Beveled Edge in Satin Brass

$276.43
In stock
Description

State of the Art simplicity defines this elegantly designed mirror from Allied Brass. Its eclectic yet delicate flare balances any style furnishing from contemporary to traditional. It is the perfect complement for your hallway, living room, bedroom or bathroom. Mirror mounts easily and tilts to accommodate adjusting viewing angles for people of any height. Color: Satin Brass.

