'Shadow Dots' - Wrapped Canvas Print

Refresh any room in your home with a modern motif using this eye-catching wall art. Made in the USA, it features a wooden stretcher frame with artist canvas professionally wrapped around it for a gallery-worthy presentation. Showcasing an abstract motif with geometric accents, it boasts neutral hues of beige, black, and gray for a look that’s versatile enough to complement nearly any color palette. Best of all, it arrives with wall mounting hardware so it’s ready to hang right out of the box. Size: 12" H x 8" W x 1.5" D